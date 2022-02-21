Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFBK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.