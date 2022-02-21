Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of First Bancshares worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 760,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

