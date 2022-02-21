Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.70 ($111.02).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €73.85 ($83.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.53. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.