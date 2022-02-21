Getty Realty (GTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 164,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 341,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

