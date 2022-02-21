Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $811.54 million, a P/E ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

