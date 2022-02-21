Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

