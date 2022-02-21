goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$207.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$146.95 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$114.58 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.77.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.