Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,937 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hut 8 Mining worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $3,541,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.