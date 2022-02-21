Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Vapotherm worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $352.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

