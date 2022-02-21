Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545,012 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $15.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.