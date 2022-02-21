Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 88.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GER stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

