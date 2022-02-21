Golos Blockchain Market Cap Tops $569,939.49 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $569,939.49 and $40.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00132128 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

