Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

