Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $228.27 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.