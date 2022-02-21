Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,772 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 565,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.81 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

