Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Centene stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

