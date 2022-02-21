Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $8,095,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.15. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

