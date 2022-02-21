Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,668 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 423.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 344,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 158.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 248,354 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of U opened at $99.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 79,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $14,168,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,433 shares of company stock worth $103,617,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

