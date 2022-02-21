Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 25,628 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.63 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

