Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 25,628 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FSM opened at $3.63 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.34.
Fortuna Silver Mines Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
