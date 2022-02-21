Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,835,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners Plc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $79,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 444,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

