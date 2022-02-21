Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GHL. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

GHL opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

