GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.24 on Monday. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

