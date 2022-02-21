GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 19.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

