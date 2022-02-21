GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of VTNR opened at $5.02 on Monday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73.

VTNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.