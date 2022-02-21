GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.