Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 14,459 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

