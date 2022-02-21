Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

