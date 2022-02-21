Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

