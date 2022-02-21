Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

