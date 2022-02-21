Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,683 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

