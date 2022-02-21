Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,855 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 245.3% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,038.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 265,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 242,266 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $36.09 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.