Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 52,096 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,096 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.