Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $625.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $588.24.

Shares of PANW opened at $482.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.57. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

