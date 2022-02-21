H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $181.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

