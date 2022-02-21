Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,470 ($19.89) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.76) to GBX 1,315 ($17.79) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $941.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

