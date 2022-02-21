Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Harmonic worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $951.83 million, a PE ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.