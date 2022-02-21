Harvest Finance Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $95.03 or 0.00251147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $63.65 million and $51.28 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 686,178 coins and its circulating supply is 669,763 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

