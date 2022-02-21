Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. 1,194,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.
In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
