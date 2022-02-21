Head-To-Head Analysis: Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) vs. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harmonic $507.15 million 1.88 $13.25 million $0.11 84.36

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Harmonic 2.61% 4.99% 2.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 3 1 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.78%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmonic beats Airspan Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

