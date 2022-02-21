Head-To-Head Comparison: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.89 $2.20 billion $4.79 17.89

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $95.18, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 14.61% 10.72% 2.76%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

