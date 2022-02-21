Head-To-Head Comparison: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 7.84 $137.18 million $2.20 9.61 JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 5.95 -$62.30 million ($0.55) -50.24

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.85, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.34%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Risk and Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 54.19% 8.53% 1.79% JBG SMITH Properties -10.94% -2.16% -1.14%

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

