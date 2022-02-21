Head-To-Head Contrast: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) & Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

30.5% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Rivian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.30 -$4.22 billion $0.21 50.34 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Rivian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nissan Motor and Rivian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

Rivian has a consensus target price of 133.21, suggesting a potential upside of 100.71%. Given Rivian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 0.51% -0.03% -0.01% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rivian beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.