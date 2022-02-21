Head-To-Head Review: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Mastermind’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.65 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Mastermind $3.83 million 1.25 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Mastermind 8.40% 23.25% 13.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SurgePays and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.29%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Mastermind.

Summary

Mastermind beats SurgePays on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

