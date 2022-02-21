Head-To-Head Survey: HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeFed and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 74.84 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeFed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HomeFed and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than HomeFed.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats HomeFed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

