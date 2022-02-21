HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

HQY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. 682,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.