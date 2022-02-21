HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Cap of $59,815.68

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $59,815.68 and $1,649.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00107939 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.