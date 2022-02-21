Heska (HSKA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HSKA stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 52-week low of $122.82 and a 52-week high of $275.94.
In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
