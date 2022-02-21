Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $102.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,143,000 after acquiring an additional 439,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.87. 2,485,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. Hess has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

