HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 6,986.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUBO opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

