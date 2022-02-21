HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 314.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,392,000 after acquiring an additional 431,100 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

